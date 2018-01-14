Obituary: Peggy Nadine Grinstead

Peggy Nadine Grinstead

Feb. 11, 1944 ~ Dec. 29, 2017

Nadine is a Colorado native and was the third child of six born to Bill and Peggy Flowers.

Nadine is preceded in death by her parents, brother Orville Flowers, sister Donna King, daughter Laurie Munger and granddaughter Allyson Grinstead.

Nadine is survived by her husband Butch Grinstead of Meeker, Colo., brothers Gail Flowers of Zapata, Texas, Ken Flowers of Grove, Okla., her sister Sherill Colgin of Broomfield, Colo., her children Buddy and Tammy Grinstead of Denver, Colo., Michael and Carol Grinstead of Grand Junction, Colo., grandchildren Dustin Munger, Jason Munger, Brad Grinstead, Cody Grinstead, Kelsey Grinstead, Jasmine Grinstead, great-grandchildren Opal Munger, Catherine Munger, Isabella Munger, Lucille Munger, Benjamin Munger, Eli Davenport and Brianna Lynn Davenport.

She married the love of her life Butch Grinstead on Oct. 13, 1960. They moved to Meeker, Colo., in 1979. Nadine enjoyed reading. camping, fishing, and spending time with all of her family especially her grandkids.

Nadine passed on Dec. 29, 2017, after a long battle with small vessel disease of the brain. Services will be held Jan. 20, 2018, at 2 p.m., at the Northglenn Christian Church located at 1800 E 105th Pl., Northglenn, Colo.

She will be greatly missed by her family and her friends.

Like this: Like Loading...