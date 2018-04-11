Obituary: Phyllis Joan Goddard

Phyllis Joan Goddard

May 15, 1939 ~ March 24, 2018

Phyllis Joan Goddard, 78, passed away March 24, 2018, at Hope West Hospice Center in Grand Junction, Colo.

Phyllis was born May 15, 1939, in Bayard, Neb., to Robert and Helen Colvalt. The family travelled to various towns in several states doodlebugging (seismograph work). In 1958 she married Gordon R. Goddard. The family floated between Rangely, Colo., and Alaska several times until finally settling in Rangely for good in 1972.

Phyllis enjoyed working at the hospital and helping run the family business. She also loved hunting, camping and fishing. She was very proud when she received her GED diploma and framed it in 1993.

Survivors include her four sons, Toby (Julie) of New Castle, Colo., Greg (Madonna) of Rangely, Colby (Jennifer) of Rangely, and Gordy of Vernal, Utah; five grandchildren, Zachary, Justin, Wesley, Hailey and Carrie; two great-grandchildren, Everlea and Baxter, as well as nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, two sisters, mother, father and infant brother. Services will be held April 5, 2018, at 1 p.m. at First Baptist Church, 207 S. Sunset Ave., Rangely, Colo.

Like this: Like Loading...