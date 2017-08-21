Obituary: Randall Ray ‘RC’ Collins

Randall Ray ‘RC’ Collins

March 28, 1961~Aug. 3, 2017

Randy Collins, (RC) of Elko, Nev., passed away unexpectedly on Aug. 3, 2017. He was 56 years old.

He was preceded in death by his father, Ed Collins. He is survived by his mother Della Collins of Mountain Home, Idaho; sisters Kathy (Randy) Lewis (Idaho), and Pam (John) Bell (Nev.); children Kylenna, Tirae, Tanishna and Tyler, and 10 grandchildren. He also has an uncle, two aunts, a nephew, several nieces and cousins who will miss him. He recently found a new family to share his love and life with: Alice Hanauska and her children Carrie, Erin, and Tom. Their families brought joy and happiness and living life to the max.

Randall Ray Collins (RC) was born March 28, 1961, to Edgar and Della Collins in Delta, Colo. He grew up in Meeker and was graduated from Meeker High School in 1979. He went to work for Colowyo Coal Mine for several years. In 1989 he moved to Elko, Nev., and went to work for Newmont Gold Mines where he just completed 28 years of service.

Randy had a huge heart and many friends. He loved to hunt and fish. He was a member of the RC Flying club in Elko. From a very early age he loved anything on wheels or tracks, and the faster the better. He was a mechanical genius and could build anything. If it was broken, he could fix it, and His family and friends were never surprised at what he was dragging home to see it running again in a short time.

He had requested to be cremated so there will be no funeral services. The family will have a celebration of life on Aug. 30 at 1:30 p.m. at the Grace Baptist Church in Elko, Nev., reception to follow in the hall.

