Obituary: Ronald “Dale” Griffin

Ronald “Dale” Griffin

April 28, 1956~May 27, 2017

Craig, Colo., resident Ronald “Dale” Griffin, retired oilfield supervisor and Army veteran died on May 27, 2017, in Grand Junction, Colo., following a lengthy illness. A memorial will be held at on Saturday, June 24, 2017, at 11 a.m. the Sherman Youth Camp, north of Craig, Colo. Memorial contributions can be made at Yampa Valley Bank in Craig, Colo. www.blackburnvernalmortuary.com

Like this: Like Loading...