Obituary: Sally Carter Brown

Sally Carter Brown

June 3, 1946~Dec. 25, 2016

With heavy hearts, we share the news that Sally Carter Brown earned her angel wings on Dec. 25, 2016. Sally was born on June 3, 1946, to Lynndyl and Gladys Carter of Provo, Utah. She attended Provo city schools and on May 22, 1965, married David Brown of American Fork, Utah.

As a loving wife and caring mother, Sally devoted her life to others first. She was always quick to raise spirits with a thoughtful greeting, a quick joke and a warm hug. Those close to her knew of her sporty accomplishments with a hole in one on the golf links and a near-perfect score on the bowling lane. The Town of Meeker was a brighter place with her frequent grocery store and post office visits—a quick errand usually turned into four hours of chit chat and story sharing.

Her most prized accomplishments in life were carrying the labels “Mom” and “Grandma.” Her three children and eight grandchildren were the twinkle in her eyes. Of course this would not have been possible without her husband and soul mate of 51-1/2 years.

Sally is survived by her husband, David, of Meeker, Colo.; her children Troy (Lina Remezaite) of Vilnius, Lithuania; Darren (Danna) of Meeker, and Tina Mott (Dave) of Vacaville, Calif.; her eight grandchildren (Mason, Taura, Evelina, Laura, Colton, Jordan, Brewster and Brady); her two sisters, twin Susan Johnson of Spanish Fork, Utah, and Judy Seegmiller of Provo, Utah; and her brother Michael Carter of Albuquerque, N.M..

She was preceded in death by her parents, one brother (Douglas), and two sisters (Bonnie Aliotta and Joan Glover).

Funeral services will be held Friday, Dec. 30, at 11 a.m. at the Meeker Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints followed by a graveside dedication then lunch at the church. A one-hour viewing will precede the service.

