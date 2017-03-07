Obituary: Wilma Sutton Fowler

Wilma Sutton Fowler

March 18, 1927~Feb. 17, 2017

Wilma Lue Sutton was born on March 18, 1927, in Glenwood Springs, Colo., to Glen and Doris Sutton. She passed away at Peace Hospice in Great Falls, Mont., on Feb. 17, 2017, one month short of her 90th birthday.

She was the eldest of seven children and is survived by brothers Glen Sutton of Vernal, Utah, and Ray “Bub”(Jeri) Sutton of Fruita, Colo.; and sister Mary Beth (Tom) Pilkington of Ammon, Idaho. Her father was a government trapper so they spent summers living in a tent traveling with bands of sheep so he could keep the predators away.

Wilma’s first marriage to Carol Arnold blessed her with three children; Carolee Arnold of Cottage Grove, Ore.; Michael Arnold (preceded in death in 2005); and Patrick (Rhoda) Arnold of Redding, Calif.

In 1954 she married the love of her life, Lee (Sonny) Heryford Jr. They had two sons: Russell (Lynne) of Fort Shaw, Mont., and Kent (Dorene) of Oakdale, Calif. Sonny was a rancher in Cedarville, Calif., and later they owned a hardware store where the two of them enjoyed working together for many years. Sonny passed away in 1985.

Wilma then began traveling and spending time in the Napa Valley of California. She later married Donald Fowler and they lived the remaining years of their life together in Santa Rosa and the surrounding area.

Wilma moved to Montana in June 2014 where she lived with Russ and Lynne. Later she became a resident at Front Range Assisted Living in Fairfield, Mont. Wilma’s gracious spirit endeared her to many and she gathered friends wherever she lived. Even though she had lost the ability to speak in the last few years she added many dear friends during her stay in Montana.

Wilma is survived by four children, 13 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren and six great-great-grandchildren.

Wilma was an accomplished pianist. She played piano and the organ for the church and many weddings and funerals. She also enjoyed crocheting and fishing.

She always enjoyed life: dancing, entertaining, and helping everyone. She was always employed, working until she was 80. Her last job was taking care of “old people”! A vibrant dresser, hostess and terrific dancer, Wilma was always fun to be around.

Information about services to be held in Cedarville will be forthcoming.

