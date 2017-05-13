Officer Friendly …

May 13, 2017

As if time is standing still, ‘Officer Friendly’ aka Phil Stubblefield, was out at the Meeker Elementary School bike rodeo 25 years ago this month, teaching kids the basics of bicycle safety. Stubblefield is now Meeker’s chief of police, but he’s still ‘Officer Friendly’ to all the kids. MEEKER HERALD ARCHIVE photo

