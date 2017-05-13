Officer Friendly … May 13, 2017 Special to the Herald Times Meeker 0 As if time is standing still, ‘Officer Friendly’ aka Phil Stubblefield, was out at the Meeker Elementary School bike rodeo 25 years ago this month, teaching kids the basics of bicycle safety. Stubblefield is now Meeker’s chief of police, but he’s still ‘Officer Friendly’ to all the kids. MEEKER HERALD ARCHIVE photo Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
