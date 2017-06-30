OHV club meeting July 5

MEEKER | The Wagon Wheel OHV Club will meet Wednesday, July 5 at 7 p.m. at Kilowatt Korner at Sixth and Market streets. Plan to attend and renew your membership for 2017. All OHV riders are invited to attend and we hope you will become a member to support motorized recreation. The club has numerous events and projects planned for this year.
