OHV Rendezvous…

July 20, 2017 Special to the Herald Times Meeker, Slider 0

One hundred and thirty OHV enthusiasts participated in last weekend’s sixth annual Wagon Wheel OHV Rendezvous, held in conjunction with the first Meeker Days celebration. The Wagon Wheel OHV Club provided volunteer guides for multiple tours on Friday and Saturday. MICHELLE COX PHOTOGRAPHY

Related Articles

County

Men of the Outdoors: Sheridan Harvey

November 7, 2011 Special to the Herald Times 0

Sheridan Harvey, a seventh grader at Barone Middle School, waited until the hunters on his dad’s property filled their tags in the second season before he filled his first-ever tag. Related

County

RBC girls play into overtime

January 25, 2011 Bobby Gutierrez 0

RBC I Both Rio Blanco County girls’ basketball teams came into their Tuesday matchup with two wins from the week before. Rangely played in Oak Creek last Friday and defeated the Soroco Rams 55-43 before […]

No Picture
Meeker

Public hearing on church May 17

May 16, 2011 Bobby Gutierrez 0

A public hearing at Meeker Town Hall is scheduled for May 17 to discuss temporarily moving the century-old Methodist Church to the west end of Park Street until a permanent foundation in Ute Park can […]

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply