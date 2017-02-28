Oil shale association names board of directors

RBC | The National Oil Shale Association (NOSA), headquartered in Rifle, Colo., announced its 2017 board of directors and officers.

The 2017 board includes the following directors: Ed Cooley (chairman), ERTL Inc., Rifle; Adolph Lechtenberger, Red Leaf Resources, Salt Lake City, Utah; Justin Bilyeu, Shale Tech International Services, Rifle; Ben Romney, Wheeler Machinery, Salt Lake City, Utah; Chuck Whiteman, TerraCarta Energy Resources, Meeker, Colo.; Roger Day (immediate past chairman), independent consultant, Rifle; Glenn Vawter, ATP Services, Glenwood Springs, Colo., (honorary director).

The board has appointed the following officers for 2017: Gary Aho, Sage Geotech, Rifle, is the executive director. Deena Stanley, Shale Tech International Services, Rifle, is the secretary/treasurer.

NOSA’s mission is to provide factual information on the oil shale resources of the United States with the goal of educating the public on the huge deposits of shale that could be developed as an important source of petroleum for the nation. www.oilshaleassoc.org

