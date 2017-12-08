EZ Auto Mechanics launches its opening in Rangely with an Open House starting Friday, Dec. 8 at 11 a.m. and continuing through the afternoon. Residents are invited to celebrate the business’ official opening with a ribbon-cutting, brats and burgers, and cake at 1 p.m. The shop will be open from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and offers small engine, off-road vehicle, and chainsaw servicing in addition to auto and diesel care.

Heather Zadra Photo

