Our top stories from 2017

RBC | Editor’s Note: Traditionally, we spend multiple hours compiling the annual year-in-review. This year, we’re doing something a little different. The following are the top five stories for 2017 based on our website traffic and Facebook page.

1. The recent story about the possibility of wolf reintroduction garnered the most attention all year. It would appear that the great majority of RBC residents are not in favor of the return of the wolf.

2. Rodney Dunham’s snowmobile accident was the second most-viewed story on our website last year. The follow-up story published this fall notes that Dunham is making good progress in his recovery.

3. Highway 13 between Meeker and Rifle experienced multiple fatal accidents this year. The latest accident in December ranked third in views on the Herald Times website.

4. Our interview with the paleontology team at Colorado Northwestern Community College about the “dinosaur with skin on” was fourth in attention. The paleontological discovery of fossilized dinosaur skin is very unique.

5. Our feature story about Rangely’s Huitt family received the fifth most views on our website this year.

Part of our news coverage includes posts that are exclusive to our Facebook page.

Our top Facebook post of the year was the surprise visit to Wendll’s by the stars and crew from the History Channel’s American Pickers show. They dropped in for coffee on their way to Craig.

Our second-highest Facebook post came from the MHS wrestlers’ success at the 2017 state tournament in February.

The third most-viewed Facebook post was a video of a late May snowstorm. We wouldn’t mind seeing a few January snowstorms this year.

In 2018 we will continue working to provide honest, factual and fair coverage of local news from Rio Blanco County, both in print and online. Sometimes that will take more than one story. Sometimes that will require a correction or a clarification. We’re committed to providing our county’s residents with the information they need to be well-informed about local news.

Like this: Like Loading...