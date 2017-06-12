Paleontology dig June 25 through CNCC

RANGELY | Paleontology field experience June 25 from 7:30 a.m. to noon. Located in the heart of dinosaur country, CNCC is offering the chance to work alongside professional paleontologists to uncover fossils that have been buried for more than 65 million years. Under the guidance of a professional, students will learn about paleontology by digging, brushing and uncovering a unique fossilized specimen. No prior experience required. Individual students must be at least 18. Students 12-17 may participate if accompanied by an adult also registered for the same session. Class fee is $50 and includes instruction, travel to and from the dig site and the use of necessary tools.
