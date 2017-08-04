Palisade vineyard hosts benefit concert for Rangely’s TANK

RANGELY | On Saturday, Aug. 12 at 7:30 p.m., Grande River Vineyards will present the R. Carlos Nakai Quartet in concert as a benefit for Rangely’s TANK Center for Sonic Arts. Of Navajo-Ute heritage, R. Carlos Nakai is the world’s premier performer of the Native American flute. Nakai began playing the traditional Native American flute in the early 1980s, releasing more than 50 albums in his career (with 40 on the Canyon Records label). Nakai has sold more than 4.3 million albums for Canyon Records and earned two gold records for Canyon Trilogy and Earth Spirit. In 2014, Canyon Trilogy reached platinum (more than 1 million units sold), the first ever for a Native American artist performing traditional solo flute music. In addition to his solo appearances throughout the United States, Europe, and Japan, Nakai has worked with guitarist William Eaton, flutist Paul Horn, composers James DeMars and Phillip Glass and various symphony orchestras.

The concert will be held at Grande River Vineyards, 787 N. Elberta Ave., in Palisade (take Exit 42 off of I-70). Tickets are $20 in advance or $25 at the door (children 12 and under free) and can be obtained at Grand River Vineyards, Fisher’s Liquor Barn, Roper Music or at www.granderiverwines.com.

Dinner is offered for sale, along with wine, soda and water. Audience members may bring a picnic and a lawn chair, but no outside beverages or pets are permitted. Gate opens at 6:30 p.m.

