Panther 7th graders keep winning

RANGELY | The ladies continued playing some good defensive basketball as the Panthers upended the Cowboys 20-10 on Thursday.They opened up a nice 12-2 half time lead and cruised to the win.

Kyrah Phelps had a great day with 12 points followed by Annika Cantrell and Kadence Wagner scoring four each.The B team followed suit and also beat Meeker 19-9.Again the Panthers opened up a 9-4 halftime lead and finished off the game well. Yaya Terry lead with six points; Kastyn Dembowski with four; Ryley Wagner, Kiley Goshe, Emma Smith and Adewyn Meeks had two each; and Kenzie Varner chipped in one.

Saturday the kids went on the road to Kremmling and handed the home team a 36-8 loss. Up 20-4 by the intermission, the kids continued to score and finished off well. Five girls got into the scoring with Terry scoring 12, Dembowski and Varner with eight each, Goshe with six and Cantrell with two. The final game of the day was more of the same as the A team handled the Colts 30-4. Each quarter was a fine defensive showing as the Cats kept the home team at bay. Seven girls got into the scoring column with Phelps putting up 11, Wagner with six, Mergelman with five, and MacKenzie Manchester, Varner, Cantrell and Wagner with two each. The girls will host a triangular next Saturday starting at 9 a.m. with Hayden and Soroco.

