Panther 7th-graders play Altamont, Hayden

RANGELY | Last Thursday the young lady Panthers traveled to Altamont, losing 14-10.

“This was a great game, we just fell short at the end,” said head coach Jimmie Mergelman.

Mary Scoggins finished with eight points, and Rylee Allred added two.

The team traveled to Meeker Saturday for a triangular. The seventh grade B team played Meeker B first, losing 28-3. Shauna Lapp finished with two, and MacKenzie Manchester added one point. The A team also took on Meeker and lost 46-10, Scoggins finished with eight and Halcomb added two points. The A team took on Hayden and won 28-13. Scoggins finished with 14, Goshe with eight, Halcomb with four and Wagner with two.

The team travels to Steamboat next Saturday for a tournament.

