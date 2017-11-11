Panther 8th-grade basketball underway

RANGELY | Last Friday the eighth grade Rangely Panther B team won against Debeque 19-14 and the Rangely A team won 34-16 in Rangely.

In Craig Saturday, the B team lost their first game against Craig 21-7. The C team lost their first game against Rifle 21-11. In the second C game Rangely beat West Grand 19-9. In the second C game Rangely won 19-14. In the first A game Rangely lost Rifle A team 24-5. In the second Rangely A game Rangely won 19-14.

