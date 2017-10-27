Panther basketball B team wins two, loses one

RANGELY | The Rangely Panthers boys’ basketball B team played three games this past Saturday, winning two and losing one. The boys played with confidence in all three games. In the first game out they played West Grand to a 14-12 victory. Leading the way in scoring was Corbin Lucero with four points and Kobey Chism who also pitched in four points. The second was against Hayden in a game that would go down to the wire with the Panthers losing 12-10. Last game of the day ended on a very positive note as the Panthers beat Soroco 30-13. The boys played with great confidence in the last game and several players contributed points. The high scorer was Chase Beard who contributed six points and several rebounds. Rangely Panthers B team showed great confidence going into this next weekend’s game in Steamboat.

