Panther boys pick up wins against Hayden, Soroco

RANGELY | The Rangely high school boys’ basketball team picked up two league wins against Hayden and Soroco. On Friday, Jan. 6, the Panthers took on the Hayden Tigers. Rangely had to “shake off the rust” as they posted a 9-6 lead at the end of the first quarter. The Panthers found their rhythm on both ends of the court in the second quarter, outscoring the Tigers 23-0.

The Panthers finished with a 53-29 victory, paced by Kobe Broome with 21 points and Patrick Scoggins with 12 points, 11 rebounds and 5 assists. Mikey Sheppard collected eight boards and chipped in three points and Marshall Webber contributed six points.

On Saturday, Rangely hosted the Soroco Rams and kept their momentum from Friday as they rolled to a 66-39 win. Kobe Broome again led the attack with 21 points, followed by Devin Ramirez with 10 points. Troy Allred contributed eight points and six boards, while Patrick Scoggins paced the Panthers with 12 rebounds, eight points and three assists.

“The boys played well together and I’ve been pleased with their effort. However, our next three games will put us to the test,” said head coach Kyle Boydstun.

The Rangely squad will host Aspen on Tuesday, Jan. 10. Rangely will be looking for revenge Tuesday as they couldn’t stop the Aspen Skiers at the Meeker Shootout, falling 61-70. Then they’ll travel to Meeker and Cedaredge on Thursday and Friday.

