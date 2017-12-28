Panther jr. high girls play Meeker

RBC | The sixth and seventh grade Panthers made the cross-county trip on Thursday for a couple of games versus the Meeker Cowboys.

The B team started the afternoon off well with a convincing 16-7 win. The girls took a commanding 8-5 first quarter lead and then outscored the home team 8-1 during the next three quarters. Kastyn Dembowski led the way with six points, followed by Kenzie Varnwer, Annika Cantrell, Kiley Goshe, Emma Smith and Adewyn Meeks all scoring two each.

The A team also got into the win column with a 10-8 squeaker over the Cowboys. Both teams were even after the first period at four each. The Panthers played pretty solid defense for the next three periods and the their opponents to four points. Ryann Mergelman scored four, while Kadence Wagner, Rylee Allred and Kyrah Phelps each had a bucket.

The ladies’ next game will be on Jan. 13 in Meeker again. Play will start at 9 a.m.

