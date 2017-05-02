Panther soccer loses two

RANGELY I The lady Panthers soccer team had a great game against Colorado Rocky Mountain School. The Panther varsity soccer team was beat in a very competitive game with a score of 2-3.

Goals were scored by Klaire Denny and Taylor Heil. Panther defense Alanna Wiley, Paitlyn Meyer, Halie Elam, Skylar Thacker and goalie KK Fortunato fought hard and only allowed three goals to the Oysters from the 26 shots on goal.

“These are the games that are fun to watch for coaches, seeing the girls improve individually and as a team,” said coach Kristine Denny.

The Panthers came up short against Delta, losing 1-5.

“The Delta team was very aggressive and the girls struggled to keep up,” Denny said.

The Panthers will travel to Grand Valley on Tuesday, April 25 and have their last home game Friday, April 28 against the Craig Bulldogs.

The lady Panthers JV played a hard fought 0-0 game against the Oysters.

“Seeing the enthusiasm and effort with these young players is very encouraging,” Denny said. “We had a number of girls who had shots on goal.”

Elizabeth McCann had two shots, Grace Kenney three, Aspen Rhea six, Maria Blakley had one, Brynlee Williams two with McKenzie Webber assisting the forwards.

Goalie Kassidee Brown had 15 saves. The defense consisted of Tasha Teal, Samantha Lapp, Linsley Morrill and Marlena Miller.

“They all did a great job in the game against CRMS,” Denny said.

The Panthers JV lost to Delta but was a hard-fought effort.

The JV will play an away game Tuesday, May 2 against Roaring Fork.

