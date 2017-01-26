Panther wrestlers compete at Screamin’ Eagle tournament

RANGELY | Panther wrestling coach Travis Witherell knew his wrestlers would be tested in Paonia, where most of the 2A, Region 1 teams were gathered for the annual Screamin’ Eagle tournament. The Panthers will go on the road again this weekend, as they wrestle in another tournament in Ignacio.

“The Screamin’ Eagle was a great test for us,” coach Witherell said. “We wrestled tough and showed we are close to reaching our goals. We have things to work on but this weekend made us hungry and motivated to be better each opportunity we get.”

Freshmen Tytus Coombs (120) and Justin Rusher (126), along with senior Landon Rowley wrestled in Paonia. Coombs won two matches, both by pin fall and Rusher also won a match by pin fall but neither placed, nor did Rowley in the 132-pound bracket.

“Tytus was just one match away from placing,” coach Witherell said.

The Panthers will go on the road again this weekend, with just two weeks left before the state-qualifying regional tournament.

“Ignacio will be a tough tournament and another good test for us,” coach Witherell said.

