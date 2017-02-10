Panthers drop two games

RANGELY | The Rangely Panther boys dropped to 7-9 on the year as they dropped two league games to Hotchkiss and Vail Christian.

The Hotchkiss Bulldogs hosted the Panthers on Friday, Feb. 3, and handed Rangely a 61-47 loss. Zack Allen of Hotchkiss hit 19 points in the win as he and his teammates held the Panthers top scorers to single digits. Devin Ramirez led the Panthers effort with 13 points.

“We just didn’t play team ball tonight. Twenty-three turnovers and multiple forced layups led to a ‘death by a thousand cuts’” said head coach Kyle Boydstun.

The JV squad did pick up a win. “I was proud of our young guys tonight,” said Boydstun. “Coach Hejl led them to a good team win in the JV game, and our younger varsity guys played well in the third and fourth quarters in the varsity game.

Saturday night was all about Sebastian Moritz of Vail Christian as he dropped 45 points on the Panthers.

“Seb was unreal. We gave them a good game for awhile, but Seb was seven for eight from the three-point line and was 16 for 20 overall,” said Boydstun.

Rangely went into halftime trailing only 32-35, but Vail came out on top 85-62.

Patrick Scoggins, Kobe Broome and Devin Ramirez led the Panthers with 19, 13 and 10 points, respectively. The JV also lost.

The Panthers take on Caprock Academy at home next Friday and travel to West Grand on Saturday as they look to hold on to the No. 6 seed in district play.

