Panthers end football season with a win

RANGELY | The Rangely Panther football team ended its season with a 2-7 record, winning its first and last games of the season, the most recent a 12-6 win in Collbran against the Plateau Valley Cowboys. The game in Collbran was the final football game for seniors Dillon Goetz and Doug Dennison.

“We got off to a great start, with two rushing touchdowns in the first half,” Rangely head coach Paul Fortunato said.

Panther running backs Tytus Coombs and Devin Ramirez both scored touchdowns, Coombs in the first quarter and Ramirez in the second.

“We moved the ball well and controlled the clock in the second half but were unable to get into the end zone due to some costly penalties,” coach Fortunato said. “The play of the game came with 2:30 left in the fourth, when we were able to recover a fumble deep in their territory to seal the victory.”

“This year was another year of growing pains for the Panthers,” coach Fortunato said. “All the starters on both sides of the ball will return next year, which is promising. The Panthers played well in the last two weeks of the season and started clicking as a unit.”

Like this: Like Loading...