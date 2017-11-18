Panthers end season with win at Big Show

By Bobby Gutierrez

RANGELY | The lady Panther volleyball team, ended its season with a 22-5 record, a regional championship title and a win in its final match in the Big Show, the 2017 Colorado State Volleyball Championships, where all five classifications play on the floor of the Denver Coliseum.

“Our season was a great success,” Rangely head coach Marybel Cox said. “We improved each week and peaked when we needed to. The greatest strength we gained was mental toughness.”

The Panthers showed mental toughness all season, winning 11 league matches, finishing second in the district tournament, then won a regional title and advance to the Big Show for the first time in seven years.

“Being regional champs was an amazing experience for the ladies,” coach Cox said. “Beating Telluride in three, gave them the confidence they needed when facing Dolores. Beating Dolores in five, tested our mental toughness and we showed we had it.

Rangely would play the Yuma Indians in the first round of 2A state tournament and lost in three games, to the No. 1 ranked two, who went on to finish second to Lyons this year.

“We came out excited but nervous,” coach Cox said.

Rangely senior Sarah Connor led the team with five kills, classmate Klaire Denny had three and senior Katelyn Brown had 15 digs for the team. Senior Halie Elam and junior Skylar Thacker each added seven digs, against Yuma.

Rangely would play Dolores in the final match of their pool, where they beat the Bears and ended their season on a winning note.

“Both team laid it all on the line, as it was the last match of the season and it took five sets to determine the winner,” coach Cox said. “Rangely played tough and got the win.”

Connor again led the team with 19 kills, Brown had 10 and Denny added seven, while junior Marlena Miller finished with six.

Coach Cox said Kassidee Brown “continued to move the ball around to all of her hitters,” while Thacker “dug the ball” 34 times and Elam had 17. Katelyn Brown had 25 digs in the final match and her sister finished with 21.

“I had great senior leadership, my captains Katelyn Brown and Sarah Connor, both seniors stepped up and took their role serious. I will lose six seniors and all played important roles. Being a state qualifier was awesome, these ladies deserved it,” coach Cox said. “They worked hard all season. We didn’t get the results we wanted but we ended the season with a win! I am proud of these ladies and their accomplishments.”

Coach Cox was thankful to all the parents and fans making the trip to Denver to cheer on the team and she is excited about the future of the program.

“I am excited to see how we grow.”

Rangely junior Marlena Miller finished the season with 65 kills and was in on 91 blocks. Bobby Gutierrez Photo The Brown sisters, Katelyn and Kassidee, combined to score 373 points this season. Bobby Gutierrez Photo The Rangely Panther volleyball team, finished the season with a 22-5 record, regional champs, qualifying for the 2A Colorado State Volleyball Championships, for the first time in seven years and won a match in the Big Show. Pictured in standing in back are head coach Marybel Cox, Skylar Thacker, Maria Blakely, Halie Elam, Kaylalle Wyman, Marlena Miller, Makenze Cochrane, Kacie Lapp, Aspen Rhea, team manager Andrea Knight and assistant coach Katie Toyne. In front are Sarah Connor, Katelyn Brown, team manager Linsley Morrill, Kierra Powell, Kassidee Brown and Klaire Denny. Bobby Gutierrez Photo Panther seniors Katelyn Brown and Sarah Connor, along with their coach Marybel Cox, have an official’s meeting before their match against Dolores, which they won. Bobby Gutierrez Photo Rangely junior Kaylalle Wyman had 116 digs for the Panthers, 42 blocks and 47 kills. Bobby Gutierrez photo Klaire Denny finished her senior season with 121 kills and 88 digs. Bobby Gutierrez Photo Rangely team captain Sarah Connor led the Panthers with 227 kills, 135 blocks and 23 aces. Bobby Gutierrez photo Halie Elam had 215 digs her senior year and finished with 22 ace serves. Matt Scoggins Photo Katelyn Brown had 203 kills, 10 blocks, 17 aces and 429 digs in her senior season. Matt Scoggins Photo The Rangely volleyball team shook hands with Dolores players after the Panthers beat the Bears in the final match of the season for both teams in the 2A Colorado State Volleyball Championships last weekend in the Denver Coliseum. The Panthers build on season where they won 22 matches, a regional title and opportunity to play in the Big Show for the first time in seven years. “I’m excited to see how we grow,” head coach Marybel Cox said. Matt Scoggins photo Junior setter Kassidee Brown led the team with 618 assists and had 255 digs. Matt Scoggins Photo Rangely senior Kierra Powell finished the season with 152 digs and 150 serve receives. Matt Scoggins Photo

