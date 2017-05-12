Panthers gain more PRs at Grand Junction track meet

RANGELY | The Rangely Panthers headed out Friday for their two-day league meet in Grand Junction. This meet was divided into classifications 2A, 3A and 4A. The athletes competed against only 2A athletes.

On Friday there were prelims for the sprint races, then the field events. Most athletes only had to compete in one jumping event or one throwing event. Marshall Webber ran hurdles and made it into finals in both events, Patrick Scoggins made the finals in both the 200-meter and 400-meter dash. Lindzey Thacker was able to make finals in the 400 dash. Phalon Osborn ran the 100-meter hurdles and 300-meter hurdles. Makenzie Cochrane and Miekka Peck ran the 100-meter dash, while Zoey Peck and Tytus Coombs ran the 200 dash.

Cameron Filfred, Riley Boydstun, Makenzie Cochrane and Mikayla Filfred threw both shot and discus. Breanna Davis threw shot while Miekka Peck threw discus. In jumping, Troy Allred, Tytus Coombs, Katelyn Brown and Zoey Peck all triple jumped and long jumped. David Fox long and high jumped and Lindzey Thacker high jumped.

The girls put together a 4×200 relay made up of Osborn, Peck, Brown and Thacker, they ran a 1:59.26 for seventh place. The boys ran a 4×400 relay and improved their best time by three seconds, running a 3:40.66. The team is made up of Allred, Coombs, Fox and Scoggins.

Raelynn Norman and Chloe Filfred were the distance runners of the weekend, both running the 1,600-meter on Friday then the 800-meter on Saturday. Norman ran a 6:51.42 for the 1,600-meter and a 2:59.48 in the 800-meter. Filfred got new personal records in both her races. In the 1,600 she ran a 7:21.93 and in the 800 a 3:22.

Senior Lindzey Thacker’s 400 dash time was 1:03.51 and she jumped 4 feet 9 inches in the high jump, both new personal records. Troy Allred placed second in long jump with a jump of 19-4.50 and third in triple with a 38-8.75. David Fox placed fifth in long jump with a 18-0.25. Mikayla Filfred placed 12th in the discus with a throw of 81-03 and 16th in the shot with a 25-06.

Junior Katelyn Brown earned second place in the triple jump with a mark of 33-0.75, and fourth in long jump with 14-5. Patrick Scoggins was able to take first in the 800 with a time of 1:57.78, second in the 200 with a time of 23.60 and ran the 400 with a time of 50.59. Cameron Filfred threw the shot for a distance of 33-08 and discus for 97-07. Miekka Peck threw the discus for seventh place with a distance of 89-08.

Sophomore Riley Boydstun threw the discus 105-03 for 12th place and the shot for 32-8. Makenzie Cochrane threw the discus for fourth place with a throw of 96-8 and the shot for 12th with 27-05. Breanan Davis threw the shot for ninth place with a throw of 31-3. Marshall Webber took fourth in the 110 high hurdles with a time of 17.94 and fifth in the 300 hurdles with 44.53.

Freshman Zoey Peck took 12th in long jump with a 12-3 and 13th in triple with at 27-10 jump. Tytus Coombs got a personal record in the triple jump with a jump of 29-11.50 and then placed 16th with at 15-8 in long jump.

The Panthers will finish their regular season this weekend in Cedaredge on Saturday, May 13.

