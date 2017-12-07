Panthers open season tonight in Meeker with high expectations

RANGELY | Twenty-five Panthers, mostly upperclassmen, will open the 2017-2018 boys basketball season today in Meeker, with the varsity tipping off against the Cedaredge Bruins in the first round of the White River Electric Cowboy Shootout.

“This is the deepest and most experienced team I’ve coached, as we are buoyed by six seniors and nine juniors,” Rangely head coach Kyle Boydstun, who is starting his third year, said. “We should compete well in our league and we have high expectations for our season.”

Coach Boydstun said having 25 out for the team is the most he’s had in his tenure and the team will be led by seniors Kobe Broome, Doug Denison, Austin Ficken, Cameron Filfred, Brennan Noyes and Patrick Scoggins.

“We’re excited about our first game with Cedaredge,” Coach Boydstun said. “Our match-up last year ended in a 68-69 loss at their place, so this rematch should be a good game.”

The Panthers finished with a 9-12 record last year and Boydstun will be assisted by coaches Chris Hejl, Colt Allred and Keenan LeBleu.

“I feel like we put too much pressure on ourselves last year, our number one goal this year is to have as much fun on the court as is humanly possible,” Coach Boydstun said.

The fun starts for the Panthers today at 6 p.m., in the first round of the White River Electric Cowboy Shootout.

Like this: Like Loading...