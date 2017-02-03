Panthers wrestle at Ignacio

RANGELY | Only two Panthers wrestled in Ignacio but both of them won at least one match and they will compete in one more tournament this weekend before the state-qualifying regional tournament the following week.

“Ignacio was a good tournament,” Rangely head coach Travis Witherell said. “They ran a dual tournament format, which gave our guys a ton of matches each.”

Rangely freshman Tytus Coombs, wrestled five matches, won three and finished fifth in the 120-pound bracket.

“Landon Rowley (132) won a match and ended up 1-3 and Justin (Rusher) is still nursing a knee injury from earlier in the season but he should be ready to go this weekend,” coach Witherell said.

The Panthers will wrestle in Meeker Saturday in another dual-format tournament, which will include teams from Palisade, Soroco, Basalt, Grand Valley, Coal Ridge and Meeker, where each team will wrestle four duals.

“We wrestled well in Ignacio and seem to be peaking at the right time, with regionals right around the corner,” coach Witherell said.

