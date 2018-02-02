Panthers wrestle in Ignacio, head to Meeker Saturday

RANGELY | Three Panthers traveled to Ignacio last Saturday, to compete in the annual Butch Melton Invitational and one returned with a medal. The Panthers will wrestle in Meeker Saturday, in the final competition before the state-qualifying regional tournament, starting Feb 9.

Rangely sophomore Tytus Coombs finished as the consolation champ in the 132-pound bracket, winning four matches and increasing his overall record to 22-4.

“Tytus lost a tough one to a regional foe in the semifinals but came back with a vengeance and executed a 43-second pin in the third/fourth place match,” Rangely head coach J.C. Chumacero said.

Freshman A.J. Garner (120) and sophomore Dalton Dembowski (195) both wrestled in the tournament but did not win, while sophomore Justin Rusher, who was injured in practice, did not enter the tournament.

“We’re hoping to get him back before regionals,” coach Chumacero said of Rusher, his 138-pounder.

Coach Chumacero is pleased with his team’s progress and is looking forward to the upcoming regional tournament.

“I couldn’t be happier with how we have progressed so far this season,” Chumacero said. “We still have a lot of work to do and we are going to continue to grind, so we can qualify for the Big Show (2018 Colorado State High School Wrestling Championships).

Like this: Like Loading...