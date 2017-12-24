Panthers wrestle in West Grand tourney

RANGELY | Four Panthers wrestled in the West Grand tournament last Saturday in Kremmling and two returned with medals. The Panthers will not wrestle competitively again until next year.

“I was happy with how we wrestled,” head coach J.C. Chumacero said. “Tytus Coombs brought home a silver medal and Justin Rusher placed four.”

Both Panthers who placed, wrestled in the 138-pound bracket and both pinned their opponents in the first round, then Rusher lost to Hayden’s Keenan Hayes in the semifinals and Coombs lost to Hayes in the championship match.

Anthony Garner did not win a match in the 120-pound bracket, nor did Dalton Dembowski in the 195-pound round robin but Chumacero said, “Anthony and Dalton wrestled hard-fought, competitive matches but came up short of brings home any hardware.”

“We are struggling with a few basic fundamentals that we really need to focus on over the break,” Coach Chumacero said. “The second half of the season is very important and helps determine our seeding at the regional tournament, which my guys all understand and are using that as motivation.”

Like this: Like Loading...