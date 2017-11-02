Parenting classes start Nov. 7 in Meeker

MEEKER | Connections 4 Kids is hosting a six session series that will provide information to families on how to promote social-emotional development, understand problem behavior and how to address challenging behavior in young children. Dinner is provided at each class and child care is available with two days prior notice. Sessions will be on Tuesdays at 6:30 p.m. at the Meeker Elementary School. Registration deadline is Friday, Nov. 3. Please email Trish Snyder, parented@connections4kids.org or call 970-824-1081.
