Patch Adams, M.D. named keynote speaker for Northwest Rural Philanthropy Days

RBC | Registration opened July 10 for the Northwest Rural Philanthropy Days (RPD), and organizers announce the keynote speaker at this year’s conference.

Patch Adams, M.D., will headline the event, to be held Sept. 27-29, in Craig. Adams is a medical doctor, clown and founder of the Gesundheit Institute. His work was made famous by the 1998 movie featuring the late Robin Williams as the title character.

“I interpret my experience in life as being happy,” Adams said. “I want, as a doctor, to say it does matter to your health to be happy. It may be the most important health factor in your life.”

Adams believes that laughter, joy and creativity are integral parts of the healing process. He and his colleagues have practiced health care focused on mutual trust between providers and patients for 43 years. He will present at RPD to regional nonprofit and governmental leaders and foundation representatives from across the state and nation about using these same principles in community service work.

“We couldn’t be more excited to welcome Patch Adams to Northwest Colorado and experience his contagious zest for helping others,” said Kate Nowak, executive director of Routt County United Way and conference co-chair. “He will really set the tone for an inspiring, forward-looking conference that will leave us all with new energy and ideas for our important work.”

In addition to Adams’ keynote address, he will also present a targeted workshop, part of the interesting program developed by the local Steering Committee to meet the unique needs of nonprofit leaders from Grand, Jackson, Moffat, Rio Blanco and Routt counties.

Community Resource Center and Anschutz Family Foundation drive the statewide Rural Philanthropy Days program and coordinate with the local Steering Committee to host the conference once every four years in the region. The event offers three days of capacity-building workshops on topics such as fundraising, financial management, volunteer management, board development, strategic planning and leadership skills. The program results in increased access to resources, relationships and skill-building opportunities for local projects. The funder roundtable portion of the event allows nonprofit leaders to approach those funders and ascertain if their operations and projects are good matches for grant asks.

“Be sure to register now for Rural Philanthropy Days, which works to bring financial support and professional development opportunities to community organizations in our five-county region,” said Amanda Arnold, executive director of Moffat County United Way and conference co-chair. “The educational and networking opportunities at this event are unmatched anywhere else. You don’t want to miss it!”

Event organizers anticipate more than 300 nonprofit, government and grant-making institutions and individuals will attend RPD. Those interested in learning more or registering should visit NorthwestRPD.org. Registration is $150 for early birds who register by Aug. 11, or $175 after that date. Full and half scholarships are also available, and applications can be completed at the same website by Aug. 1.

Regional and state government officials are also encouraged to attend the conference, particularly the Town Hall discussion and reception on Sept. 27. Government officials receive a special discounted rate for selecting particular events to attend.

For more information, visit NorthwestRPD.org, call event coordinator Kyleigh Lawler at 814-360-8212 or follow event updates at facebook.com/NWRPD.

