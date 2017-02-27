Patricia Marie Cook Jan. 25, 1933~Feb. 8, 2017

Patricia Marie Cook, 84, passed away at the Walbridge Wing in Meeker, Colo., on Feb. 8, 2017. Patty was born on Jan. 25, 1933, in Rifle, Colo., the first of five children to Earl J. and Irma D. Rector.

Patty and Jim Cook were married on May 9, 1950. They raised four daughters; Dona (Ron) Hilkey, Barbara (Ken) Pelloni, Jamie (Carl) McGruder and Mardy (Butch) McAlister. A son, Kenneth Allen, lost his life in a tragic accident in 1965 at the age of 8.

Patty grew up in Meeker and attended the Meeker schools. She worked at the local movie theater when she was a teenager. When her children were young she taught 4-H sewing and cooking, taught Sunday school at the Methodist Church and worked in several of the Meeker grocery stores over the years. Patty spent most of her time caring for her children and grandchildren and working alongside her husband Jim building fence and cutting firewood. Patty and Jim enjoyed living on Strawberry Creek where they had fun caring for their chickens and peacocks and they loved watching the wildlife from their living room window. She enjoyed arrowhead hunting, elk hunting, sewing and spending time with her family, especially the little ones.

Patty and Jim moved into the Walbridge Wing five years ago where Jim passed away on Feb. 13, 2014. Patty continued to live at the Walbridge Wing where she enjoyed bingo, the music and the friends that she made.

Patty is survived by her sisters Jean Foster and Sandy Taylor and her brother John Rector. She is missed by her four daughters, eight grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandson.

A funeral service was held at 10 a.m., Monday, Feb. 13, 2017, at the Meeker United Methodist Church. Burial followed at Highland Cemetery.

