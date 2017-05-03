Pee Wee Wrestlers…

May 3, 2017 Bobby Gutierrez Meeker Sports, Slider, Sports 0

More than 325 wrestlers competed in the annual Casey Turner Memorial youth wrestling tournament held Saturday last in Meeker. Many of the wrestlers were from Rio Blanco County, including Rangely’s Gage Prater. Meeker and Rangely youth wrestlers will compete in Rifle Saturday.

