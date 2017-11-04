{PHOTOS} Hopewest ‘Wicked’ Gala..

November 4, 2017

Pioneers Medical Center staff made off with the best group costume award as characters from the “Minions” movies.
Lions Club members made a rather shocking exit.
Ralph Dinosaur and the Fabulous Volcanos provided live entertainment at the annual Hopewest ‘Wicked’ gala, a fundraiser for the hospice program.

Pat Turner photos

