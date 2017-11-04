{PHOTOS} Hopewest ‘Wicked’ Gala.. November 4, 2017 Special to the Herald Times Meeker, Slider 0 Pioneers Medical Center staff made off with the best group costume award as characters from the “Minions” movies. Lions Club members made a rather shocking exit. Ralph Dinosaur and the Fabulous Volcanos provided live entertainment at the annual Hopewest ‘Wicked’ gala, a fundraiser for the hospice program. Pat Turner photos Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related HalloweenHopewest GalaMeeker Lions ClubPioneers Medical CenterWicked
Leave a Reply