Pinewood Derby …

February 6, 2017 Special to the Herald Times Rangely, Slider 0

The Rangely Pack 189 and 191 had fun at their annual Pinewood Derby. Results of the races are: sportsmanship, Jackson Aguirre; first place, Brode Low; second place, Grady Aguirre; third place, Carson Harris. Courtesy Photo

