Pinnacol Foundation Scholarship applications are due Feb. 15

RBC | The Pinnacol Foundation is accepting applications for the 2018-2019 school year. The Foundation provides scholarships to children whose parents have been injured or killed in work-related accidents, regardless of insurance carrier. The application deadline is Feb. 15.

Since its inception in 2000, the Pinnacol Foundation has awarded $4.5 million to nearly 500 students for college or vocational training. The average scholarship is $3,500 and the funds can be used at any institution accredited by the United States Department of Education or another appropriate accrediting agency. This includes community colleges, universities and vocational training programs.

The Pinnacol Foundation awarded 112 scholarships in 2017, and not all of them were given to children of injured workers who were covered by Pinnacol. In fact, around one-third of this year’s scholarships resulted from a claim with a carrier other than Pinnacol.

Current scholarship recipient Morgan Crouse, of Loma, found hope in the Pinnacol Foundation. When Morgan was 6-years-old, her father was killed in a workplace injury. “The loss of my dad left me with a very hard shell to crack,” Morgan said. “I don’t talk about it much, but I am happy to talk with someone else who understands. Even that is rare.”

Morgan has found solace in music, often expressing it with the trusty guitar she totes wherever she goes. And with a Pinnacol Foundation scholarship in hand, she’s now pursuing a degree in Business Management at Colorado Mesa University. After graduation, she plans to put that degree into action and launch a career in music.

“It is a privilege to help these students—many of whom are the first in their families to continue their education beyond high school—pursue their educational dreams,” said Edie Sonn, chair of the Pinnacol Foundation board of directors.

To qualify for a foundation scholarship, a student must be the natural, adopted, step-child or full dependent of a worker who was injured or killed in a compensable work-related accident during the course and scope of employment with a Colorado-based employer. The foundation evaluates the severity of injury sustained by each student’s parent or guardian, as well as the student’s academic achievement, financial need, civic involvement and strength of essay. Students must have a minimum 2.0 GPA and be between the ages of 16 and 25 at the time of application.

Visit pinnacolfoundation.org to complete the online application or call 303-361-4775 for more information.

