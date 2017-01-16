Pleased with new commissioners

Dear Editor:

Mr. Woodruff and Mr. Rector, I am so pleased to see both of you as our new county commissioners. Perhaps you can teach young Mr. Bolton that when someone in this county is elected to an office, their actions should be in accordance with what the people who elected them want. And they do not want their commissioners to hide their actions. It is very foolish to fall into the trap that the people elected you because that thought you were smart enough to do the job; and then decide you are smarter than the people who elected you. If you take that attitude you will never be elected to any other office. Not to mention, that by doing this you really won’t be as smart as you thought.

Congratulations, gentlemen!

Sandra Shimko

Meeker

