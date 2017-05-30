PMC names 2017/2018 board officers

MEEKER | The Pioneers Medical Center Board of Directors held its regular monthly board meeting and within that held their annual election of officers. The 2017/2018 slate of officers are: Dick Welle, president; Kim Brown, vice president; Karolyn Michalewicz, secretary.

“We have a great board to guide PMC,” says Ken Harman, Pioneers CEO. “These seven individuals have a passion for local healthcare and come together to ensure we fulfill the mission of Pioneers Medical Center, and that we are always evolving to meet the needs of our community members and their health.”

“I’m honored by the confidence of my fellow board members who voted me in as president,” said Welle. “At PMC, we strive for continuous improvement all the way through the continuum of patient care; from the first call you make to set your appointment, through your clinic or hospital visit and on through the billing process.”

Other board members are Mike Hoke, Bill Jordan, Steve Parr and Kai Turner.

