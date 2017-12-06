Police Blotter: Nov. 20-26, 2017

The following information is a weekly review of the calls for service that were reported to the Rio Blanco County Sheriff’s Communications Office. If you have any questions or would like an explanation of the call types listed please call 878-9600. We will not regularly post any information as to the names or addresses on any incident.

Nov. 20-26, 2017

For the last week the dispatch center processed 377 phone calls, receiving 19 911 calls, answered 32 calls for Meeker Police Department and placed 102 outgoing phone calls. A total of 162 calls for service were created, 94 for the Sheriff’s Office, 68 for MPD and 10 calls for Meeker Fire and Rescue. (Please note the department breakdown of calls reflects a different number because of incidents with multiple agency response). There were six auto crashes reported throughout the county, four involving elk or deer.

The Sheriff’s Office conducted 52 traffic stops issuing seven summons, while MPD had 20 stops issuing 20 warnings.

Other calls for the Sheriff’s Office included 14 agency assists, two animal calls, two business checks, five citizen assists, three motorist assists, two traffic complaints, three traffic hazards, two warrant arrests and one each: 911 hangup, attempt to serve civil papers, civil, domestic violence, suspicious incidents, theft, traffic accident and wildlife violation.

Meeker Police Department calls included six agency assists, two 911 hang ups, two animal calls, 24 business checks, two motorist assists, three VIN inspections and one each: abandoned vehicle, alarm, civil, criminal mischief, disturbance, domestic violence, parking violation, traffic accident.

There were eight calls for Meeker Fire and Rescue, five ambulance requests, one facility transports and two fire calls to controlled burns.

There were four assists for Colorado State Patrol.

Rio Blanco Detentions facility booked in six and released four and currently have 16 inmates. There was one inmate transport to or from other facilities.

There were no DUI arrests made by MPD.

Like this: Like Loading...