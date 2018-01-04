Practice …

January 4, 2018

Members of the Meeker girls’ basketball team stretch after a recent holiday break practice with coaches Jamie Rogers, Hallie Blunt and Lori Chintala. All are “excited” about starting 2018 at home and building on the momentum of the winning their final two games of 2017.
The Meeker High School boys’ basketball team will play West Grand at home Friday after the girls’ game, which starts at 5:30 p.m. The boys’ team is currently 3-2 overall.

Bobby Gutierrez Photos

