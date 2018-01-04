Practice … January 4, 2018 Bobby Gutierrez Meeker Sports, MHS Basketball, Sports 0 Members of the Meeker girls’ basketball team stretch after a recent holiday break practice with coaches Jamie Rogers, Hallie Blunt and Lori Chintala. All are “excited” about starting 2018 at home and building on the momentum of the winning their final two games of 2017. The Meeker High School boys’ basketball team will play West Grand at home Friday after the girls’ game, which starts at 5:30 p.m. The boys’ team is currently 3-2 overall. Bobby Gutierrez Photos Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
