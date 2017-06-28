Practice lightning safety awareness when outdoors

RBC | Outdoors is the most dangerous place to be during a thunderstorm. Each year, nearly all people in the United States who are injured or killed by lightning were involved in an outdoor activity. Unfortunately, there is no place outside that is safe from lightning. The only safe place to be when lightning is occurring is either inside a substantial building, or an enclosed car or truck.

Here are some important things to remember before venturing outdoors:

N An informed decision will help you avoid being in an area where lightning is expected to occur. Before heading out, get an updated forecast. Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio, check National Weather Service web sites, go to your favorite broadcast or print media source, or access your favorite weather apps on your cell phone for the latest forecast.

In Colorado, thunderstorms typically develop in the mountains after 11 a.m. Plan your climbing or hiking trip so that you are coming down the mountain by late morning.

If you are outside, such as a park, a lake, or an outdoor sporting event, know where the nearest safe location can be accessed. A safe location is any substantial building. (A substantial building is a structure which is fully enclosed and has electrical wiring and plumbing). Examples of substantial buildings include a business, a home or a church. In addition, any enclosed hard-topped car or truck also offers excellent protection from a lightning strike. Once you hear thunder or see lightning, immediately stop what you are doing and get to the safe shelter. Do not wait until the rain starts to seek shelter. Once inside, it is recommended you stay there for 30 minutes after the last rumble of thunder.

Most people who were outdoors and were injured or killed by lightning had access to shelter. When you hear thunder or see lightning, it is important for you, and your family, to act quickly.

Avoid shelters such as picnic shelters, bullpens, any type of tent or any other small buildings that are open to the elements. Never get under a tree when a thunderstorm is nearby or overhead.

It is important that all sports leagues and other outdoor groups have a lightning response plan that is understood and consistently applied for the safety of the participants. Part of the plan would include a designated weather watcher at each outdoor event with the authority to postpone or cancel the event due to the threat of lightning. It is also important that people know where to seek safe shelter if a storm should threaten.

If no safe shelter is nearby the best thing to do is move away from tall isolated objects, such as trees. Stay away from wide open areas. Stay as low as possible with your feet close together if lightning is nearby. If you are with a group of people, spread out, that way if someone is struck by lightning, the others can offer first aid. If camping in the backcountry, place your tent in a low area away from tall isolated trees.

Here are a couple of websites that contain additional lightning information:

NOAA’s lightning website which contains abundant information on lightning safety can be found at: www.lightningsafety.noaa.gov. Lightning information specific for the State of Colorado can be found at: www.weather.gov/pub/lightning.

Like this: Like Loading...