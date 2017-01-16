Private landowners encouraged to sign up for incentive program

RBC | Producers in Colorado who are interested in implementing conservation practices to improve natural resources on their private agricultural land have until Friday, Feb. 17, to submit applications for FY 2017 funding through the Natural Resources Conservation Service’s (NRCS) Environmental Quality Incentives Program (EQIP). Eligible applications that are received after Feb. 17 will be considered during a later time and will be processed throughout the fiscal year as needed.

EQIP is a voluntary incentives program that provides financial assistance for conservation systems such as animal waste management facilities, irrigation system efficiency improvements, fencing, and water supply development for improved grazing management, riparian protection, and wildlife habitat enhancement.

In Rio Blanco County, applications can be taken at the USDA Service Center located at 351 Seventh St., Meeker, Colo.; 970-878-5628 ext 3. Applications must be received by 4 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 17. To find out more information about EQIP please visit www.nrcs.usda.gov/wps/portal /nrcs/main/co/programs/financial/eqip

NRCS continually strives to put conservation planning at the forefront of its programs and initiatives. Conservation plans provide landowners with a comprehensive inventory and assessment of their resources and an appropriate start to improving the quality of soil, water, air, plants and wildlife on their land.

Conservation planning services can also be obtained through a Technical Service Provider (TSP) who will develop a Conservation Activity Plans (CAP) to identify conservation practices needed to address a specific natural resource need. Typically, these plans are specific to certain kinds of land use such as transitioning to organic operations, grazing land, or forest land. CAPs can also address a specific resource need such as a plan for management of nutrients. Although not required, producers who first develop a CAP for their land use may use this information in applying for future implementation contracts.

To find out more about financial and technical assistance available to help Colorado farmers and landowners improve and protect their land, visit the Colorado NRCS website at www.nrcs.usda.gov/wps/portal/nrcs/site/co/home/.

