Program about algae problem tonight

August 10, 2017

MEEKER | The Meeker Public Library will host a program Thursday, Aug. 10 at 7 p.m. by Dr. Bob Dorsett to inform the community about the algae problem in the White River and to encourage work toward a solution.

