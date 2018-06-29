Promote your biz at the OHV Rendezvous

June 29, 2018 Special to the Herald Times News Briefs 0

MEEKER | More than 200 people will be coming to Meeker to ride out trails, dine at our restaurants, shop at our stores and stay at our lodging July 12-14 during the OHV Rendezvous.  For more information contact the Meeker Chamber at 970-878-5510 or go to http://www.wagonwheeltrails.org/.

