Promote your biz at the OHV Rendezvous

MEEKER | More than 200 people will be coming to Meeker to ride out trails, dine at our restaurants, shop at our stores and stay at our lodging July 12-14 during the OHV Rendezvous. For more information contact the Meeker Chamber at 970-878-5510 or go to http://www.wagonwheeltrails.org/.
Related Articles
Child killed in UTV accident
June 6, 2013 Sean McMahon 0
MEEKER I Seven-year-old Angelo Theos of Meeker was killed in an utility terrain vehicle rollover accident approximately 12 miles northeast of Meeker off County Road 11 on Tuesday evening. Related
OHV registration required
October 25, 2016 Special to the Herald Times 0
RBC | Colorado Parks and Wildlife reminds anyone planning to purchase a boat, OHV or snowmobile that after Jan. 1, 2017, a new regulation requires that the buyer demonstrate proof of ownership before it can be […]
OHV project rolls forward
November 3, 2011 Niki Turner 0
MEEKER I Plans for the off-highway vehicle (OHV) project continue to move forward. Project proponents are looking at approximately 150 miles of trails. Related
Leave a Reply