Promotion … August 14, 2017 Special to the Herald Times County, Slider 0 Robert Ormsbee of Lowville, N.Y., son of Bob and Gloria Ormsbee of Dinosaur, Colo., was promoted to Lt. Col. in the Civil Air Patrol on July 25. Ormsbee (on the right) is being congratulated by the Fort Drum, N.Y., Composite Squadron Commander Chad Shelmidine. Lt. Col. Ormsbee was the first Commander of the Fort Drum, N.Y. Composite Squadron and has remained active with the squadron as a cadet program instructor and emergency services officer. Lt. Col. Ormsbee is currently serving on the New York Wing staff as the director of professional development. Bobby Gutierrez photo
