Public meeting about reservoir project in Rangely Aug. 22

August 20, 2017

RANGELY | The public is invited to join the Rio Blanco Water Conservancy District (RBWCD) Tuesday, Aug. 22 at 6 p.m. for a public meeting and community workshop to discuss the RBWCD’s ongoing efforts on the proposed water storage project in the White River watershed. An open house will also be held from 3-6 p.m. The location for this meeting will be in the Weiss Center Conference Room on the Colorado Northwestern Community College Campus.
In March 2015 the Rio Blanco Water Conservancy District completed a feasibility study with a goal of developing a reliable new water storage project in the White River watershed. Since the completion of this feasibility study, the Rio Blanco Water Conservancy District has developed a scope of work and timeline for the next phase of this project.
Drinks and refreshments will be served.
For more information or if you would be like to meet to further discuss this potential project please contact us at your soonest convenience.

