Public meetings about Better City plan

MEEKER | There will be two public meetings in Meeker next week regarding the Better City proposals. The first meeting will be Tuesday, Feb. 21 at Town Hall at 7 p.m. and is the first public hearing for the establishment of the Urban Renewal Authority. The second meeting will be Wednesday, Feb. 22 from 7-8:30 p.m. at the Fairfield Center and will provide an opportunity for the public to learn about how the Better City components, including the Outdoor Adventure Center, work together. There will be a time for questions from the public.

