Public Notices: April 19, 2018

NOTICE OF ELECTION

POLLING PLACE

§1-13.5-502, C.R.S.

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN, and, particularly, to the electors of the Eastern Rio Blanco Metropolitan Recreation and Park District of Rio Blanco County, Colorado:

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that an election will be held on the 8th day of May, 2018, between the hours of 7:00 a.m. and 7:00 p.m. The Board of Directors of the District have designated the following polling places: Fairfield Community Center, 200 Main Street

At said election, the electors of the District shall vote for Directors to serve the following terms of office on the Board of Directors of the District (or state purpose of special election):

The names of persons nominated as Director for a Four-Year Term

Rob Baughman

Christopher Lockwood

John Strate

Joe Beck

Andrea Gianinetti

Donald Blazon

Sam Love

Michael Selle

Caitlin Walker

Dan Chinn

NOTICE IS FURTHER GIVEN that an eligible elector of said district for the purpose of said election is a person registered to vote pursuant to the “Colorado Uniform Election Code of 1992;” and who is a resident of the District, or who, or whose spouse or civil union partner, owns taxable real or personal property within the District, whether said person resides within the District or not, or a person who is obligated to pay taxes under a contract to purchase taxable property within the District shall be considered an owner of taxable property for the purpose of qualifying as an eligible elector.

NOTICE IS FURTHER GIVEN that applications for and return of absentee voter ballots may be filed with, and replacement ballots may be received from:

Cathy A. Kiser, Designated Election Official of the Eastern Rio Blanco Metropolitan Recreation and Park District at: 101 Ute Road, Meeker, CO 81641 between the hours of 7:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m., until the close of business on the Tuesday immediately preceding the regular election (May 1, 2018).

(970) 878-7417 (telephone)

Eastern Rio Blanco Recreation and Park District

Cathy A. Kiser Designated Election Official

Published: April 5, 12 & 19, 2018

Rio Blanco Herald Times

NOTICE OF ELECTION

POLLING PLACE

§1-13.5-502, C.R.S.

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN, and, particularly, to the electors of the Eastern Rio Blanco County Health Service District of Rio Blanco County, Colorado:

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that an election will be held on the 8th day of May, 2018, between the hours of 7:00 a.m. and 7:00 p.m. The Board of Directors of the District have designated the following polling places:

Fairfield Community Center, 200 Main Street, Meeker, CO 81641

At said election, the electors of the District shall vote for Directors to serve the following terms of office on the Board of Directors of the District (or state purpose of special election):

The names of persons nominated as Director for a FOUR-Year Term

Terry Skidmore

Kimberly Brown

Todd Shults

Brian Bofinger

Kai Turner

NOTICE IS FURTHER GIVEN that an eligible elector of said district for the purpose of said election is a person registered to vote pursuant to the “Colorado Uniform Election Code of 1992;” and who is a resident of the District, or who, or whose spouse or civil union partner, owns taxable real or personal property within the District, whether said person resides within the District or not, or a person who is obligated to pay taxes under a contract to purchase taxable property within the District shall be considered an owner of taxable property for the purpose of qualifying as an eligible elector.

NOTICE IS FURTHER GIVEN that applications for and return of absentee voter ballots may be filed with, and replacement ballots may be received from:

Cindy A. Rholl, Designated Election Official of the Eastern Rio Blanco County Health Service District at:

100 Pioneers Medical Center Drive, Meeker, CO 81641 between the hours of 7:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m., until close of the business on Tuesday immediately preceding the regular election May 1, 2018.

(970) 878-9261

Eastern Rio Blanco County Health Service District

Cindy A. Rholl, Designated Election Official

Published: April 12 & 19, 2018

Rio Blanco Herald times

NOTICE OF BUDGET

Notice is hereby given that a proposed budget has been submitted to the Rangely Junior College District Board of Directors for the ensuing year of 2018-2019; a copy of such proposed budget is on file at Linda Gordon/Budget Officer, 215 Hillcrest Avenue, Rangely, CO where same is open for public inspection; such proposed budget will be considered at the regularly scheduled board meeting of the Rangely Junior College District to be held on May 14, 2018, 11:00AM CNCC, Johnson Banquet Room for final adoption of budget. Any interested elector of such Rangely Junior College District may inspect the proposed budget and file or register any objections thereto at any time prior to the final adoption of the budget.

Publish: April 12, April 19, 2018

Rio Blanco Herald Times

PUBLIC NOTICE

BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS OF RIO BLANCO COUNTY, COLORADO

Notice is hereby given that the Board of County Commissioners of Rio Blanco County, Colorado, will hold a public hearing to consider a proposed amendment to the Rio Blanco County Land Use Regulations concerning Impact Fees. The public hearing will be on May 14, 2018, at the Rio Blanco County Historic Courthouse, 555 Main Street, on 3rd floor in the Commissioners Hearing Room, Meeker Colorado beginning at 1:15 p.m.

Published: April 12, and April 19, 2018

Rio Blanco Herald Times

PUBLIC NOTICE

RIO BLANCO COUNTY PLANNING COMMISSION

Notice is hereby given that the Rio Blanco County Planning Commission will hold a public hearing to consider an amendment of the Rio Blanco County Land Use Regulations concerning Impact Fees. The public hearing will be on April 26, 2018, at the Rio Blanco County Historic Courthouse, 555 Main Street, on 3rd floor in the Commissioners Hearing Room, Meeker Colorado beginning at 7:00 p.m.

Published: April 12, and April 19, 2018

Rio Blanco Herald Times

RIO BLANCO COUNTY

2018 Pavement Marking Paint Project

REQUEST FOR BID

PROJECT NAME, LOCATION AND GENERAL SCOPE OF WORK

2018 Rio Blanco County Pavement Marking Paint Project. Work includes providing and installing approx. 4,538 total gallons of Pavement Marking Paint: 2,828.8 Gallons of Yellow Pavement Marking Paint with Beads for the centerline and approx. 1,709.2 Gallons of White Pavement Marking Paint with Beads for the shoulder lines on various roads throughout the County. Work also includes painting words and symbols at 3 intersections on County Road 5 totaling 340 square feet.

BID DOCUMENTS

Rio Blanco County Bid Documents shall be available on April 12, 2018 at the Rio Blanco County Road and Bridge Dept. 570 2nd Street, Meeker, Colorado 81641, or on-line at www.govbids.com/scripts/co1/public/home1.asp, or on the county’s website at http://co-rioblancocounty.civicplus.com/bids.aspx.

PROJECT SUPERINTENDENT AND QUESTIONS

Clint Chappell, Road & Bridge Coordinator, (970) 878-9590, Fax (970) 878-3396. Mailing address: Rio Blanco County Road and Bridge Dept., 570 Second Street, Meeker, CO 81641.

All vendors must examine the sites and become familiar with all site conditions. Any questions regarding the project are to be directed in writing to Clint Chappell before Thursday, May 4, 2018 at 4:00 P.M. at the above address or fax number.

MANDATORY PRE-BID MEETING

Bidders must attend the mandatory pre-bid meeting: May 1, 2018 at 10:00 A.M. at the Rio Blanco County Road & Bridge Dept., 570 Second Street, Meeker, CO.

WORK SCHEDULE

The Project shall start on or after June 18, 2018 and shall be complete by July 20, 2018.

BID SUBMITTAL

Bids shall have Vendor’s name and address and “2018 PAVEMENT MARKING PAINT BID” written on the sealed envelope. All required documents shall be included with the bid or it shall be rejected.

Each bid must include a certified check or cashier’s check in the amount of not less than five percent (5%) of the total bid, made payable to Rio Blanco County, or by a bid bond in like amount executed by a surety company.

Mailed bids are due no later than 4:00 P.M. on Friday, May 11, 2018. Do not depend on overnight delivery.

Hand delivered bids will be accepted from 8:00 A.M. to 10:45 A.M. on May 14, 2018.

Mailing address: RBC Board of County Commissioners, Attn: Vicky Edwards, 555 Main St., Ste. 307, Meeker, CO 81641

Hand-delivery address: RBC Courthouse, 555 Main St., 3rd Floor, Meeker, CO.

BID OPENING

Bids shall be opened and read in public at 11:15 A.M. on May 14, 2018 at the RBC Courthouse, 555 Main St., 3rd Floor, Meeker, CO. Bids submitted after 10:45 A.M. shall be returned unopened. Bids submitted and opened shall not be withdrawn for 30 days thereafter.

BID PREFERENCE

C.R.S. 8-19-101, et.seq, shall be observed on all construction contracts on public projects. The law states that when a construction contract for a public project is to be awarded to a bidder, a resident bidder shall be allowed preference against a nonresident bidder from another state equal to the preference given or required by the state in which the nonresident bidder is a resident.

BID AWARD

The Rio Blanco County Board of County Commissioners reserve the right to reject any or all bids; to waive any informalities in bids; and to accept the bid that, in the opinion of the Board, is in the best interest of the County of Rio Blanco, State of Colorado.

The County also reserves the right to negotiate changes in project specifications with successful Vendor. If the Agreement is to be awarded, Owner will give the Successful Vendor a Notice of Award within thirty days after the day of the Bid opening.

RIO BLANCO COUNTY

Dated: April 12, 2018

By: Shawn Bolton, Chairman

Published: April 12 & 19, 2018

Rio Blanco Herald Times:

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Estate of William F. Kracht Jr. aka Billy Kracht aka Bill Kracht Deceased

Rio Blanco County District Court

Case No. 18PR2

All persons having claims against the above-named estate are required to present them to the Personal Representative or to the District court of Rio Blanco County, Colorado on or before August 9, 2018 or the claims may be forever barred.

William F Kracht III, 1500 County Road 40 or PO BOX 2194, Meeker, CO, 81641

Published: April 19, 26, and May 3, 2018

Rio Blanco Herald Times

REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS ANNOUNCEMENT

Meeker School District RE-1 is seeking proposals to conduct concrete repair work on the concrete pier caps for the visitor bleachers and grout at the base of the light poles located at Starbuck Stadium. Proposals will be accepted until 4:00 p.m. on April 30, 2018. For a more detailed scope of work, interested applicants may contact Chris Selle, at chris.selle@meeker.k12.co.us or 970-878-9040.

Published: April 5, 12, 19 & 26, 2018

Rio Blanco Herald Times

REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS ANNOUNCEMENT

Meeker School District RE-1 is seeking proposals for an insurance broker to provide property, liability and automobile insurance for the school district. Proposals will be accepted until 4:00 p.m. on May 31, 2018. For a more detailed scope of work, interested applicants may contact Chris Selle, at chris.selle@meeker.k12.co.us or 970-878-9040.

Published: April 5, 12, 19 & 26, 2018

Rio Blanco Herald Times

REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS ANNOUNCEMENT

Meeker School District RE-1 is seeking proposals to extend the northeast wall of the Meeker School District Bus Garage so that the garage door on the southwest wall may be closed while performing maintenance operations on school district buses. Proposals will be accepted until 4:00 p.m. on April 30, 2018. For a more detailed scope of work, interested applicants may contact Chris Selle, at chris.selle@meeker.k12.co.us or 970-878-9040.

Published: April 5, 12, 19 & 26, 2018

Rio Blanco Herald Times

Certificate of Election Results

I, Lisa Cook, Clerk, Town of Meeker, do hereby certify that at a mail ballot election held at the Town Hall in Precinct M-1 in the municipality of Meeker and State of Colorado, on the 3rd day of April in the year 2018, the following named persons received the number of votes annexed to their respective names for the following described offices:

Total number of votes cast were 465; Regas K. Halandras had two hundred, eighty-four (284) votes for mayor; Scott Creecy had two hundred, ninety-three (293) votes for trustee; Scott B. Nielsen had two hundred, sixty-seven (267) votes for trustee; Bob Dorsett had two hundred, thirty-three (233) votes for trustee; Joseph Beck had one hundred, forty-nine (149) votes for trustee; and Pat Turner had two hundred, forty-one (241) votes for trustee (and in the same manner for any other persons voted for).

Dated this 13th day of April, 2018.

Lisa Cook, Town Clerk

Town of Meeker

Cheryl Mazzola, Member of Canvassing Board

Town of Meeker

Published: April 19, 2018

Rio Blanco Herald Times

Meeker Sanitation District

Accounts Payable

March 31, 2018

Total Payroll, $22,559.32

Quickbooks Payroll Svc. Direct Deposit Fee, $43.50

State Tax Withholding: 1st Qtr., $2,542.00

Colorado State Treasurer; 1st Qtr. Unempl. Ins., $227.12

Federal Tax Withholding, $2,393.00

Social Security Withholding, $3,928.79

Medicare Withholding, $918.82

PERA Retirement, $7,324.74

U.S. Postal Service: Postage, $276.54

CEBT: Health, Dental, Vision, Life Ins., $9,852.98

AFLAC: Employee Accident Ins., $41.22

Atmos Energy: Natural Gas Svc., $1,903.65

Karl Casias: Reimburse. for School, $287.22

Century Link: Telephone Svc, $370.42

Cimarron Telecom: Broadband, $80.00

Eagle River Waste Svc.; Trash, $225.00

First Bankcard Visa: Adobe Subscription, meal $30.63

Gail Frantz: Office Supplies, Misc. Supplies, $91.07

Hach Company: Service Contract, $440.00

McGuire Auto Parts: Wipers, $17.99

Petty Cash: Replenish, $91.80

Networking of the Rockies: Professional Svc., $225.00

Orkin, Inc: Pest Control, $215.38

RBC Fleet Management: Fuel, $215.04

Samuelson’s Hardware: Misc. Supplies, $21.98

Town of Meeker: Water Svc., $24.00

Union Telephone: Cell Phone Svc., $287.92

Utility Notification Center: Line Locates, $20.30

Watt’s: Misc. Supplies, $74.90

WREA: Electric Svc., $5,991.36

SGM, Inc; Digital Mapping, $2,382.00

Total Accounts Payable, $63,103.69

Published: April 19, 2018

Rio Blanco Herald Times

SENIOR CITIZEN’S WATER RATE

REDUCTION PROGRAM

If you live in a household with one family member who is 64 years or older, as shown by a birth certificate, school records, and military discharge documents or other supporting documentation acceptable to the Town of Meeker, you may qualify for a reduced water rate during the months of May through September. Eligible households receive the first 8,000 gallons of water free each month (a savings of $24.00 per month). Usage over 8,000 gallons per month will be billed at the rate of $1.55 cents per 1,000 gallons. See attached fee increase schedule.

To qualify for the program, the total gross family income for all residents of the household must be less than one thousand, seven hundred sixty-nine dollars and forty cents per month ($1769.40) or twenty one thousand, two hundred thirty two dollars and eighty four cents ($21,232.84) per year as evidenced by the federal income tax return/s for all household members for the year 2017. If you are not required to file an income tax return, please provide copies of all non taxable income received by the household for the year 2017.

If you have been previously enrolled in this program, the Town has your proof of age on file and will only require that you provide the income tax return or written proof of non-taxable income. In order to quality for the program for the month of May, please provide the town with the required information no later than May 20, 2018. If you miss the May deadline you may qualify for a reduction in June if the required information is filed with the Town no later than June 20, 2018.

If you have questions or need more information, the Town welcomes your call at 878-5344. Please ask for Kathy or Julie. Thank you.

Published: April 19, 2018

Rio Blanco Herald Times

MEEKER SCHOOL DISTRICT RE-1

Board of Education Regular Meeting

555 Garfield Street

Meeker, CO 81641

April 23, 2018 – 7:00 p.m.

1.Call to Order and Roll Call

2.Pledge of Allegiance: Mr. Allen will lead the Pledge of Allegiance

3.Welcome of Guests

4.Approval of Agenda

Student Celebrations: 7th Grade – Expanding Your Horizons

General Public Comment Session: (comments limited to three minutes)

Public/Committee Reports: Meeker URA, DAC, Meeker Education Foundation, BOCES

Principal Reports:

1.Meeker Elementary School – Kathy Collins

2.Barone Middle School – Jim Hanks

3.Meeker High School – Amy Chinn

Superintendent Report

Consent Agenda:

1.Approval: Minutes from Regular Board Meeting on March 26, 2018

2.Approval: Minutes from Special Board Meeting on April 9, 2018

3.Approval: 2018 Educator Effectiveness Assurances

4.Approval: Superintendent Evaluation Summary

5.Acceptance: Financial Reports and Check Vouchers for March 2018

6.Acceptance:March 31, 2018 Quarterly Financial Report

Action Items:

1.Approval: BE – School Board Meetings (3rd Reading – Online Policy Link)

2.Approval: EEA – Student Transportation (3rd Reading – Online Policy Link)

3.Approval: GDA – Support Staff Positions (3rd Reading – Online Policy Link)

4.Approval: GCE/GCF-R, GDE/GDF (3rd Reading – Online Policy Link)

5.Approval: GCE/GCF, GDE/GDF-R, JF, JF-E, JFABD, JFABD-R, JFABE, JFABE-R, JFBB, JFBB-R, JKA-E-2, JLC, JRA/JRC, JFA/JRC-E-2, KBA, KBA-E (3rd Reading – Online Policy Link)

6.Approval: Policy Repeal (3rd Reading – Online Policy Link): GDAA, JF-R, KBA-E-1, KBA-E-2

Other BOE Information:

1.Policy Presentation: ADF-R School Wellness (1st Reading)

Executive Session (if needed):

Adjournment

Published: April 19, 2018

Rio Blanco Herald Times

Board of County Commissioners of

Rio Blanco County, Colorado

Rio Blanco County Historic Courthouse

555 Main Street, 3rd Floor Hearing Room

Meeker, Colorado 81641

Tentative Agenda April 23, 2018

Public Comment: Any member of the public may address the Board on matters which are within the jurisdiction of the Board. If you are addressing the Board regarding a matter listed on the Agenda, you are requested to make your comments when the Board takes that matter. Please limit your comments to three minutes per member or five minutes per group. The public comment time is not for questions and answers. It is your time to express your views.

11:00 a.m. Call to order:

Pledge of Allegiance

Changes to April 23, 2018 Tentative Agenda

1)

2)

Move to Approve the April 23, 2018 Agenda including any changes.

CONSENT AGENDA FOR April 23, 2018

Items of routine and non-controversial nature are placed on the consent agenda. Any Commissioner or member of the audience may request an item be removed from the Consent Agenda and considered separately on the regular agenda prior to action being taken by the Board on the Consent Agenda.

Move to Approve the Below Listed Items of the Consent Agenda.

Consent 1_ Consideration of the Board of County Commissioners of Rio Blanco County, Colorado Meeting Minutes of April 16, 2018.

Consent 2_ Approval of a Notice of Intent from the Board of County Commissioners of Rio Blanco County, Colorado to the Trustees of the Town of Meeker to continue to lease on a Month to Month Basis the second floor of the premises located at 345 Market Street, Meeker, Colorado beginning May 1, 2018 until July 31, 2018.

BUSINESS:

Business 1_ Move to Approve/Deny a letter from the Board of County Commissioners of Rio Blanco County, Colorado to the Meeker Chamber of Commerce Board of Trustees supporting the Fishing is Fun grant being submitted by the Meeker Chamber of Commerce.

Business 2_ Move to Approve/Deny the Approval of Task Order Contract – Waiver #154, 19 FHHA 108941, between the Board of County Commissioners of Rio Blanco County, Colorado, for the use and benefit of the Rio Blanco County Department of Public Health and Environment, and the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, for the Immunization Core Services Project receiving Federal Funding of $3,732.00 and State Funding of $8,058.00 for a total of $11,790.00 for fiscal year 2019.

Business 3_ Move to Approve/Deny an Agreement for Issuance of a Building Permit before conversion of existing “Cowboy Home” from a Residence to an Agricultural Storage Shed between the Board of County Commissioners of Rio Blanco County, Colorado and 4M Ranch LLC, for the property located at 52171 Highway 64 Meeker, Colorado 81641.

BID OPENINGS:

Bid Opening 1_ 2018 Rio Blanco County Weed & Pest Helicopter Bid.

Bid Opening 2_ Rio Blanco County Town Square Park Rock Feature Bid.

BID AWARDS:

Bid Award 1_ Move to Approve/Deny the Rio Blanc County Town Square Park Rock Feature Bid to ________________ in an amount not to exceed $_______________.

MOU’s, CONTRACTS AND AGREEMENTS:

MCA 1_ Move to Approve/Deny Contract Modification No. 1 to an Agreement for Services between the Board of County Commissioners of Rio Blanco County, Colorado and Cimarron Telecommunications, LLC, modifying Exhibit E to include additional VAR responsibilities.

MCA 2_ Move to Approve/Deny a Purchase Agreement for the Rio Blanco County Town Square Park Rock Feature between the Board of County Commissioners and ________________ in an amount not to exceed $_______________.

MCA 3_ Move to Approve/Deny Contract Modification No. 2 to an Agreement for Services between the Board of County Commissioners of Rio Blanco County, Colorado and Frontier Paving, Inc., increasing the length of the project by 1.4 miles on County Road 13 and increasing the not to exceed amount by $395,297.88 to $1,998,080.94.

MCA 4_ Move to Approve/Deny Contract Modification No. 1 to an Agreement for Services between the Board of County Commissioners of Rio Blanco County, Colorado and Identity Graphics, for the trail map printing fee, increasing the not to exceed amount by $300.00, to a total of $7,667.00.

MCA 5_ Move to Approve/Deny the 2018 Cooperative Law Enforcement Agreement between the Board of County Commissioners of Rio Blanco County, Colorado, the Rio Blanco County Sheriff’s Office and the USDA, Forest Service White River National Forest.

MCA 6_ Move to Approve/Deny an Agreement for Services between the Board of County Commissioners of Rio Blanco County, Colorado and CivicPlus, Inc., for the purchase of the CivicClerk Platform System including video streaming capacity, in an amount not to exceed $12,425.00 for the first year and a recurring annual maintenance fee of $9,600.00.

RESOLUTIONS:

Resolution 1_ Move to Approve/Deny Resolution No. 2018-17, a resolution of the Board of County Commissioners of Rio Blanco County, Colorado supporting the Colorado Wildlife Commission’s January 1982, September 1989, and January 19, 2016 resolutions opposing wolf reintroductions, and supports delisting satellite wolf populations and encourages active wolf management to assure the protection of private property, livestock and wildlife resources.

OTHER BUSINESS:

Public Comment

County Commissioners Updates

RECONVENE AT 1:15 PM – PUBLIC HEARINGS:

Public Hearing 1_ Applicant, 4M Ranch, is requesting approval of the 4M Ranch Limited Impact Review PLIR-0001-18, to add an additional residence on the property located at 52171 Highway 64, Meeker, Colorado 81641.

Resolution 1_ Move to Approve/Deny Resolution No. 2018-18, a resolution of the Board of County Commissioners of Rio Blanco County, Colorado, approving the 4M Ranch Limited Impact Review PLIR-0001-18 to add an additional residence on the property located at 52171 Highway 64 in Section 28 located in Township 2, Township 2 North, Range 97 West of the 6 Principal Meridian, specifically Pin #13173282000011.

Adjourn

The agenda is provided for informational purposes only; all times are approximate. Agenda items will normally be considered in the order they appear on the agenda. However, the Board may alter the Agenda, take breaks during the meeting, work through the noon hour and even continue an item for a future meeting date. The Board, while in session, may consider other items that are brought before it. Scheduled items may be continued if the Board is unable to complete the Agenda as scheduled.

The next regular Board meeting is tentatively scheduled for Monday, May 14, 2018 at the Rio Blanco County Historic Courthouse, 555 Main Street, 3rd Floor, Commissioner’s Hearing Room, in Meeker, Colorado.. Please check the County’s website for information at http://www.rbc.us/departments/commissioners. If you need special accommodations please call 970-878-9431 in advance of the meeting so that reasonable accommodations may be made.

Published: April 19, 2018

Rio Blanco Herald Times

Town of Rangely

April 24, 2018 – 7:00pm

Agenda

Rangely Board of Trustees (Town Council)

ANDREW SHAFFER, Mayor

Trey Robie, Trustee

Richard Garner, Trustee

Luke Geer, Trustee

Tyson Hacking, Trustee

Andrew Key, Trustee

Matthew Billgren, Trustee

1.Call to Order

2.Swear in New Mayor and Trustee’s

I, ______ do solemnly, sincerely, and truly declare and affirm that I will support the Constitution of the United States and of the State of Colorado, and faithfully perform the duties of the officer of the BOARD OF TRUSTEE upon which I am about to enter

3.Petitions and Public Input

4.Changes to the Agenda

5.Public Hearings – 7:15pm

6.Committee/Board Meetings

7.Supervisor Reports – See Attached

8.Reports from Officers – Town Manager Update

9.Old Business

10.New Business

a.Discussion and action to consider a contribution to The White River Algae Study, reflecting the importance of White River water quality to the town.

b.Discussion and action to appoint Mayor Pro Tem

c.Discussion and action to select trustee’s for council committee’s

Current Trustee’s on Committee’s

Utilities,Robie

Finance, Key & Billgren

Public Safety, Hacking

Community Development, Key & Billgren

Human Resources, Hacking

Public Works, Robie

Rangely School Foundation, Robie

Western Colo. 911 Board Meets quarterly on last Tuesday of the month.

d.Discussion and Action to approve the March 2018 Financial Summary

e.Discussion and action to approve the renewal of the liquor license for Main Street Pub

f.Discussion and action to approve the special event liquor permit for The Elks Lodge Spaghetti Dinner and Dance

11.Informational Items

a.CML Spring Outreach Meetings May 15th (3-4pm) Palisade, May 16th (10-11:30am) Hayden. Each spring, CML staff and board members hit the road to visit our municipal members. These free spring outreach meetings provide the opportunity for you to meet with CML staff, hear about municipal implications of the legislative session and network colleagues from neighboring communities.

12.Board Vacancies

13.Scheduled Announcements

a.Rangely District Library Board meeting April 9, 2018 at 5:00pm

b.Rangely Junior College District Board meeting is scheduled for April 9, 2018 at 12:00pm

c.Western Rio Blanco Park & Recreation District Board meeting April 9, 2018 at 7:00pm

d.Rural Fire Protection District Board meeting is scheduled for April 16, 2018 at 7:00pm

e.Rio Blanco County Commissioners Board meeting is scheduled for April 16, 2018 at 11:00am

f.Rangely School District Board meeting is scheduled for April 17, 2018 at 6:15pm

g.RDA/RDC Board meeting scheduled for April 19, 2018 at 7:30am

h.Rangely Chamber of Commerce Board meeting is scheduled for April 19, 2018 at 12:00pm

i.Community Networking Meeting is scheduled for April 24, 2018 at 12:00 noon.

j.Rio Blanco Water Conservancy District Board meeting is scheduled for April 25, 2018 at 7:00pm

k.Rangely District Hospital board meeting is scheduled for April 26, 2018 at 6:00pm

14.Adjournment

Published: April 19, 2018

Rio Blanco Herald Times

