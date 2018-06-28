Public Notices: June 28, 2018

RIO BLANCO COUNTY

NOTICE OF FINAL CONTRACTOR SETTLEMENT

2018 RIO BLANCO COUNTY ROAD 13 & 15 SURFACE IMPROVEMENT

PROJECT

NOTICE is hereby given that on the 9th day of July, 2018 at Meeker, Colorado, final settlement will be authorized by the Rio Blanco County Board of County Commissioners with Frontier Paving of P O Box 1167, Silt, CO 81652 for all work done by said CONTRACTOR on the project known as 2018 Rio Blanco County Road 13 & 15 Surface Improvement Project.

1)Any person, co-partnership, association, or corporation who has an unpaid claim against the said project may at any time, up to and including the date specified in item 2 below, file a VERIFIED STATEMENT of the amount due and unpaid on account of such claims.

2)All such claims shall be filed with Van Pilaud, County Engineer, Rio Blanco County Road & Bridge Department, 570 2nd Street, Meeker, Colorado 81641 on or before end of business on July 2, 2018.

3)Failure on the part of a creditor to file such a statement will relieve Rio Blanco County from any and all liability for such claim.

Dated at Meeker, Colorado this 18th day of June, 2018.

BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS OF RIO BLANCO COUNTY BY SHAWN J. BOLTON, CHAIRMAN

First Publication: 6/21/18

Last Publication: 6/28/18

Rio Blanco Herald Times

|

WHITE RIVER ELECTRIC ASSOCIATION, INC.

2018 BOARD OF DIRECTOR ELECTIONS

Petitions for Nomination of Director Candidate

Now Available

Please be advised that Petitions for Nomination of Director Candidates for the White River Electric Association, Inc. Board of Directors will be available beginning June 21, 2018. Prospective candidates may obtain Petitions for Nomination of Director Candidate at the WREA headquarters, 233 6th Street in Meeker, Colorado during regular business hours, Monday through Friday, 7:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Petitions are also available on-line at www.wrea.org. At the September 12, 2018 WREA Annual Meeting, one director from the Town of Meeker, and one director from the Rural District will be elected for three-year terms. Completed Petitions must be signed by 15 WREA members and returned to WREA no later than July 27, 2018 at 4:30 p.m. Members may vote in the election of directors by mail ballot or in person at the Annual Meeting, September 12, 2018 at the Fairfield Center in Meeker, Colorado. Please call WREA at 970-878-5041 for more information or with any questions.

Published: June 21 & 28, 2018

Rio Blanco Herald Times

|

As part of the Town of Dinosaur’s wastewater treatment plant improvements project the Town is proposing to land apply biosolids from its existing evaporative/non-discharging lagoon to agricultural properties in accordance with the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment’s (CDPHE) Biosolids Regulation #64. In this regard, the Town is soliciting input from potential parties/land owners that may be interested in having biosolids applied to their agricultural fields for land application/soil amendment purposes.

The application rate would be established using an agronomic rate to maximize the full nitrogen fertilizer value of the biosolids based on the nitrogen uptake of the soil and the landowners proposed agricultural crop. As a condition of authorizing the site, CDPHE will require verification of the agronomic application rate prior to land application, based on actual soil and biosolids laboratory analysis. The Town would have the biosolids delivered to the proposed property for land application that would then be spread, disked, and plowed into the field(s) by the land owner. All related permitting issues would be completed by the Town.

Parties that may be interested in having biosolids land applied as a soil amendment are invited to attend a meeting at the Dinosaur Town Hall at 6:00 p.m. on July 10, 2018 where the proposed method of land application and biosolids classification/characteristics (based on biosolids laboratory testing results) will be discussed to provide interested property owners all pertinent information.

By: L.D. Smith, Mayor

Town of Dinosaur

Published: June 28, 2018 & July 5, 2018

Rio Blanco Herald Times

|

OIL AND GAS CONSERVATION COMMISSION

OF THE STATE OF COLORADO

PUBLIC NOTICE OF

PROPOSED UNDERGROUND INJECTION CONTROL PERMIT

PURPOSE OF PUBLIC NOTICE:

The purpose of this notice is to solicit public comment on the S.B. Lacy #11Y disposal well, a Class II injection permit submitted by Chevron USA Inc. The S.B. Lacy #11Y disposal well will be drilled at a location 1,007 feet from south line and 430 feet from east line of Section 23, Township 2 North, Range 103 West, 6th P.M., Rio Blanco County, Colorado.

BACKGROUND

Class II injection wells are permitted and regulated in such a manner as to prevent the contamination of underground sources of drinking water and to ensure fluid emplacement and confinement within the permitted injection zones. Class II injection wells are permitted to inject waste generated from oil and gas exploratory and production operations. Chevron USA Inc. has proposed to inject these fluids into the Navajo Formation in the S.B. Lacy #11Y well through an cased hole completion at depths of approximately 4,465 to 5,055 feet.

Public comments are encouraged and will be accepted, in writing at the Commission for a period of thirty (30) days after publication of this notice. If any data, information, or arguments submitted during the public comment period appear to raise substantial questions concerning proposed injection well permit, the Director may request that the Commission hold a hearing on the matter.

Additional information on the operation of the proposed injection well may be obtained at the Commission office.

IN THE NAME OF THE STATE OF COLORADO

OIL AND GAS CONSERVATION COMMISSION

OF THE STATE OF COLORADO

By

Robert P. Koehler, PhD

Underground Injection Control-Lead, COGCC

Dated at 1120 Lincoln Street, Suite 801

Denver, Colorado 80203

Date: June 21, 2018

Published: June 28, 2018

Rio Blanco Herald Times

|

TOWN OF MEEKER

BOARD OF TRUSTEES

Tuesday July 3, 2018

345 Market Street, Meeker, CO

NOTICE OF MEETING CANCELLATION

Published: June 28, 2018

Rio Blanco Herald Times

